As one of Best Buy's daily deals, get this Bella - 6-qt. Programmable Slow Cooker & 2-qt. Slow Cooker Set for $20. It's the best price we could find by $48. It pairs a 6-qt. cooker for main dishes with a 2-qt. cooker for sides and sauces, and both include high, low, and warm settings, while the larger one adds programmable timers up to 10 hours. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends today. Buy Now at Best Buy