As one of Best Buy's daily deals, get this Bella - 6-qt. Programmable Slow Cooker & 2-qt. Slow Cooker Set for $20. It's the best price we could find by $48. It pairs a 6-qt. cooker for main dishes with a 2-qt. cooker for sides and sauces, and both include high, low, and warm settings, while the larger one adds programmable timers up to 10 hours. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Set includes a 6-qt. slow cooker and a 2-qt. slow cooker
- 6-qt. cooker is programmable with 4, 6, 8 & 10-hour presets
- Both cookers offer high, low & warm settings
- Removable stoneware pots and tempered glass lids are dishwasher-safe
- Non-stick interior
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Expires in 18 hr
Published 41 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Seattle Coffee Gear's flash sale spans espresso machines and bundles from brands like Ascaso, Rocket, Rancilio, and Philips. Refurbished Philips superautomatic machines start under $300, while bundles pairing machines with grinders run into the thousands, such as the Rocket Espresso Cinquantotto Mignon XL Bundle at $3,959. Shoppers can choose between new machines, refurbished units, and multi-item bundles across a wide price range. Shop Now at Seattle Coffee
- Espresso machines from brands like Ascaso, Rancilio, Rocket, Diletta, and Philips
- Includes refurbished and B-Class refurbished espresso machines at reduced prices
- Several espresso machine and grinder bundles included
- Superautomatic, semi-automatic, and manual espresso machines available
- Prices range from under $300 to over $4,000
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering an extra 20% off select Ninja items with promo code "BRANDS20". The selection is mostly certified refurbished, spanning air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, and multi-cookers, such as the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Multi-Cooker at $80 or the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker at $156. Several Ninja Blast Max Cordless Blenders are also included, along with a few new, non-refurbished accessories like Ninja Woodfire pellets. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Cuisinart toaster oven broiler has dropped by another $24 since we last listed it in May. You'd pay $59 for it still at Home Depot. The toaster oven has 1,800W of power and fits up to six slices of toast or an 11" pizza, with a nonstick interior and cool-touch handle for easy cleanup. Shipping is free, too. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1800 watts of power
- Stainless steel construction with a silver finish
- Fits up to 6 slices of toast or an 11" pizza
- Cool-touch handle and slide-out rack
- Nonstick, easy-clean interior
- Weighs 15.5 lb.
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Gallery Touchscreen Nugget Ice Maker for $104.40. That's a $73 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Produces up to 33 lbs. of nugget ice per day
- First batch of ice ready in 10-15 minutes
- Touchscreen control panel
- Auto self-cleaning function
- Includes ice scoop and drip tray
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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