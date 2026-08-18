Take up to 40% off women's styles at Banana Republic. Plus, take an extra 20% off at checkout. (Eligible items are marked.) We've pictured the Banana Republic Women's Tencel Linen Eyelet Mini Dress for $75.98 at checkout ($174 off). Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more for Banana Republic Rewards members, and it's free to join. Final Sale items cannot be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Banana Republic