Banana Republic Factory takes an extra 50% off clearance styles for men and women at checkout. Shop markdowns on shirts, dresses, sweaters, pants, shorts, jackets, accessories, and more. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Standard-fit seersucker shirt priced at $33.97
- Standard-fit luxe touch button-down polo priced at $38.97
- Slim-fit johnny-collar polo priced at $35.97
- Textured sweater hoodie priced at $47.97
- Slim-fit 5" summerweight chino shorts priced at $24.97
- 363 items included in the clearance selection
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Banana Republic Factory offers the Banana Republic Factory Men's Slim-Fit 5" Summerweight Chino Shorts for an in-cart price of $19.48; that's a $51 savings. Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
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