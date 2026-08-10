This Bally Total Fitness resistance kit is $18.89 at Target, down from $26.99. It includes three bands of varying resistance levels with foam-cushioned handles, letting you adjust workout intensity without buying separate equipment. Buy Now at Target
- Includes three resistance bands: light, medium, and heavy
- Cushioned foam handles for a comfortable grip
- Non-latex band construction
- Compact, lightweight, and portable design
- Targets arms, chest, shoulders, legs, and more
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Woot's Fitness Glow Up sale covers home gym equipment, wearables, and activewear in one event. The X-RUSH Stationary Exercise Bike drops to $99.99, while COROS GPS smartwatches start at $249.99. Apparel deals go even deeper, with several Ggov and Fkeep women's tops and dresses discounted by more than 75%. This deal ends August 10. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This popular reflex drop sticks game is $17.09 with the on-page coupon applied, down from $23.99. It includes three adjustable speed levels with built-in voice prompts and is built from lightweight EVA foam to cushion repeated impacts during use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Randomly falling sticks create unpredictable reflex challenges
- Three adjustable speed levels with English voice guidance
- Made of lightweight EVA foam with rounded edges
- Includes hanging hooks for easy setup and storage
- USB-C rechargeable design
- Package measures 15.6" x 3.9" x 2.3"
This Fitvids landmine handle attachment matches its all-time low price of $18, down from $30. It's built from steel, supports up to 300 lb., and fits standard 2" Olympic barbells. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports up to 300 lb.
- Total length of 33", with a 13" gap between handles
Clip the on-page promo to drop the price. That's a total savings of better than half off, and the lowest price Amazon has ever offered on it. Shipping is free with Prime. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits 2" Olympic barbells
- Quick-release locking mechanism
- TPR rubber lining
- Anti-slip grip
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
Target's furniture and home storage sale spans dressers, bookcases, desks, and seating from brands like Threshold, Costway, and VASAGLE. Deals include a Threshold New Bedford accent cabinet at $170, down from $200, and a Costway kids' bookcase at $72.99, down from $145.99. The sale also covers office chairs, side tables, and ottomans, making it useful for shoppers furnishing multiple rooms at once. Shop Now at Target
- Includes storage cabinets, dressers, and bookcases
- Office chairs and desks from brands like Bestier and Pinmoco
- Accent chairs, ottomans, and side tables included
- Kids' furniture such as bookshelves and table sets available
- Options from Threshold, Costway, VASAGLE, and Yaheetech
Target offers the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection for $44.99, its best price. You'd pay around $70 elsewhere. Shipping is free. This item is final sale. Buy Now at Target
- 1 foil promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 oversize lenticular promo card featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 1 tech sticker featuring Mega Zygarde ex
- 8 Pokémon TCG booster packs
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