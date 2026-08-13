This Axolotl night light is $15.16, down from its regular price of $18.99. It runs on a built-in rechargeable battery, offers two brightness levels, and includes a 20-minute timer to help kids fall asleep. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Soft silicone construction that is BPA free
- Built-in 1200mAh rechargeable battery with USB charging
- Two adjustable brightness levels with touch control
- 20-minute auto-off timer function
- Measures 7"D x 5.1"W x 2.6"H and weighs 5.44 oz.
- Includes a USB charging cable
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Published 22 min ago
This is a reasonable option if you're updating a bathroom fixture on a tight budget or need something functional without spending much. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5ZTXTAY7" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Amazon
West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Philips LED Flush Mount Double Ring Ceiling Light for $7.87. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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