Fanatics offers a wide range of autographed jerseys from athletes across the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and international soccer, with prices spanning from under $100 to nearly $20,000 for rare game-used pieces. Several clearance jerseys, like an Adley Rutschman autographed Orioles jersey marked down to $200 from $399, offer notable savings against their original prices. Many items also include framing options for collectors. Shop Now at Fanatics
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This set of 6 officially licensed Michael Jordan cards is $89.49, down from $199.95. Every card in the set is graded Gem-Mint 10, and several feature 24KT gold detailing or basketball material textures. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
This 6-card Kobe Bryant rookie set is $92.99, down from $196. Every card is graded Gem-Mint 10 and officially licensed by Fleer and Skybox, with some featuring 23KT gold leaf and individually numbered serials. This deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
Fanatics offers thousands of trading cards spanning sports leagues and pop culture, with prices starting around $13. The selection ranges widely, from clearance cards under $50 to rare graded pieces featuring stars like Michael Jordan and Charizard cards from Pokemon sets. Many cards come authenticated or graded by services such as PSA, BGS, SGC, and CGC, covering everything from modern rookie cards to vintage finds. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Buy Now at Fanatics
Best Buy's Nintendo Collectibles sale covers Pokemon trading cards, plush toys, LEGO sets, and display accessories from brands like Funko, Ultra PRO, and Bandai. Deals include the Pokémon Salamence ex & Reshiram ex Premium Collection at $180, down from $249, and the Pokemon ME5 Mega Evolution Pitch Black Elite Trainer Boxes (2-Pack) at $219.99, down from $300. Smaller items like Bandai Pokémon model kits start under $6, giving shoppers options across a wide price range. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)Shop Now at Best Buy
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of NCAA college merchandise from scores of teams, including jerseys, hoodies, and apparel for football, basketball, and baseball fans. The sale spans multiple sports and collections, from game jerseys to gift boxes, making it a broad option for fans looking to save on officially licensed team gear. We've pictured the Clemson Tigers Nike 2024 Early Season Coaches Sideline Dri-FIT Polo for $37 ($38 off). Get free shipping over $39 via the promo code "SCHOOL". This deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
- Officially licensed college merchandise
- Includes apparel, jerseys, and accessories
- Covers college football, basketball, and baseball gear
- Includes hoodies and gift boxes
Fanatics has marked down a wide range of soccer national team gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, and hoodies for teams like Argentina, Brazil, Germany, and the USMNT. Deals include the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Away Replica Jersey at $64.99, down from $130. Shoppers can also find player-specific merchandise for stars such as Messi and Vini Jr., along with 2026 FIFA World Cup themed items like soccer balls and city-branded T-shirts. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Get deals on Nike apparel and fan gear in this clearance sale at Fanatics. Nike items are marked an extra 20% off using promo code "SCHOOL", for combined savings of up to 70% off. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more. Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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