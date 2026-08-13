Best Buy's Nintendo Collectibles sale covers Pokemon trading cards, plush toys, LEGO sets, and display accessories from brands like Funko, Ultra PRO, and Bandai. Deals include the Pokémon Salamence ex & Reshiram ex Premium Collection at $180, down from $249, and the Pokemon ME5 Mega Evolution Pitch Black Elite Trainer Boxes (2-Pack) at $219.99, down from $300. Smaller items like Bandai Pokémon model kits start under $6, giving shoppers options across a wide price range. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.)