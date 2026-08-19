Woot's Auto Tools and Accessories sale spans hundreds of items, from jump starters and ratchet sets to car seat covers and license plate frames, with deals stacking as high as 78% off, seen on the AstroAI Car Wash Brush Kit dropping to $12.99. Prices dip well below $10 on smaller items like the Brake Fluid Test Pen at $9.99 and the Portable Mini Car Garbage Can at $9.99, while bigger-ticket gear like the AstroAI 150PSI Car Jump Starter runs $79.99. Prime members get free shipping on top of the discounts. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company