As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Aurzen Roku TV Built-in 1080p Smart Projector for $170. That's a savings of $180. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Built-in Roku TV streaming with access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and more
- Native 1080P Full HD resolution with 40" to 150" projection size
- Auto focus and auto keystone correction for setup without manual adjustment
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Published 16 min ago
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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