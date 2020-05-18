Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Augason Farms Emergency 1-Person 30-Day Food Supply
$135 $170
Features
  • 200 total servings in 24 pouches and 11 varieties
  • calculated for 1,236 calories per day
  • shelf life up to 25 years
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
fkingpsuce
This is terrible "emergency" food. It's basically all carbs, not balanced at all. If you want emergency food, spend a little more and get Mountain House.
23 min ago