The AstroShell Alpha 1 exoskeleton drops to $799 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best deal we could find by $400. It comes with two swappable batteries that together provide up to 15 miles of range, along with an AI system that adjusts leg assistance based on terrain and posture. The magnesium alloy frame weighs just 4.4 lb. and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a wide range of Garmin smartwatches and GPS marked down, with prices spanning from budget-friendly Instinct and Venu models to premium Epix Pro watches. Refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3S at $323, down from $449.99, offer notable savings alongside new releases such as the Garmin Instinct 3 and Forerunner 170. All listings come from an authorized Garmin seller with free shipping. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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