Metro by T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 16e on them with no activation fees, plus a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after your 3rd monthly payment when you switch. The first month costs $55, with subsequent months at $50 per month with AutoPay. Excludes T-Mobile and Metro ports within 180 days.Offer is valid through September 30. Shop Now at Metro by T-Mobile
- 6.1" OLED display with 2532 × 1170 resolution
- 48MP Fusion camera with optical-quality 2x Telephoto
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support
- Up to 26 hours of video playback
- Customizable Action button
-
Expires 9/30/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apple Upgrade lets shoppers lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying outright, with the iPhone 17e starting at $17.99 a month, the iPad mini at $11.99 a month, and a MacBook Air from $24.99 a month. Lease terms run 12 or 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, or 24 to 36 months for iPad and Mac, and trading in an eligible device at enrollment can lower the monthly payment further. At the end of the term, the current device gets returned and can be swapped for a new one. Buy Now at Apple
- Lease iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch with monthly payments
- iPhone and Apple Watch leases run 12 or 24 months
- iPad and Mac leases run 24 or 36 months
- Trade-in credit available at enrollment to lower initial payments
- Option to upgrade to a new device at the end of the lease term
- Leasing provided by Klarna
T-Mobile is offering its full lineup of Apple iPhones, from the iPhone 15 up to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with financing as low as $0 down and monthly installments over 24 months. Full retail prices across the lineup range from $629.99 for the iPhone 15 to $1199.99 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with trade-in promotions available to lower the cost further. These phones also ship for free. Shop Now at T-Mobile
- Lineup includes iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17
- Also includes iPhone 17e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 15
- Financing available as 24-month installment plans with $0 down for qualified buyers
- Full retail prices range from $629.99 to $1199.99
- Trade-in promotions available on select models
At AT&T, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB can drop to $0 per month when you trade in an eligible device worth $290 or more and sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan, spread across 36 monthly bill credits totaling up to $1,100. Without a trade-in, the phone would cost $30.56 per month on an installment plan, against a full retail price of $1,099.99. It ships for free. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- 6.3" display
- Aluminum unibody design with ceramic shield front and back
- 48MP rear camera system w/ 8x optical-quality zoom
- 18MP front camera w/ Center Stage
- A19 Pro chip
- USB-C charge cable included
This iPhone 16e with 128GB of storage is $99.99 at Metro by T-Mobile, down from $599.99 — after three months on the 50/mo. with Autopay plan, you'll get a $100 prepaid Mastercard gift card, essentially negating the cost of the phone. The phone includes a 48MP Fusion camera and a drop-tested design. It ships for free. Shop Now at Metro by T-Mobile
- 128GB of storage
- 48MP Fusion camera
- Built with a drop-tested tough design
New customers can get Unlimited 5G for $15 per month for the first three months when they bring their number, with no activation fees; after that, it's $25 a month with AutoPay. Other plan options include $25 per month, $30 a month, and $35 per month with AutoPay, while a 6-month Unlimited plan works out to $20/mo. with $120 due upfront and offers $120 in savings. Deal ends September 29. Buy Now at Metro by T-Mobile