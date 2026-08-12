At Amazon, get the Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm Smartwatch for $299. That's a savings of $100. Shipping is free. It's available in several colors (Jet Black pictured). Buy Now at Amazon
- 42mm rose gold aluminum case with light blush sport band, S/M size
- Includes ECG readings and heart rate irregularity alerts
- Tracks sleep score and nightly health metrics with the Vitals app
- Detects hard falls and severe car crashes with emergency connection
- Up to 24 hours of battery life with fast charging
- Water resistant to 50m and dust resistant
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Popularity: 3/5
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a wide range of Garmin smartwatches and GPS marked down, with prices spanning from budget-friendly Instinct and Venu models to premium Epix Pro watches. Refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3S at $323, down from $449.99, offer notable savings alongside new releases such as the Garmin Instinct 3 and Forerunner 170. All listings come from an authorized Garmin seller with free shipping. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This Apple Watch Series 8 is $145, down from $300. It comes in "Good" refurbished condition with a one-year warranty and a free charger included. Buy Now at eBay
- 41mm aluminum case
- GPS + WiFi + Cellular, unlocked for any carrier
- 32GB storage capacity
- Includes a silicone band
- Backed by a one-year warranty
- Includes a free charger
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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