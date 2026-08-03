A 200W motor puts this in the mid-range for kids' electric scooters, capable enough for older kids on flat terrain without being overpowered for younger riders. Check out via the Lightning Deal to save $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- UL2272 certified with dual braking system
- 12 MPH top speed with 12-mile range
- Front suspension for smooth ride on uneven surfaces
- Lightweight 19 lbs foldable design for easy storage
- Adjustable handlebars accommodate growing kids
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 8/3/2026
Verified 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Fairfield Collectibles' clearance sale covers diecast cars, trucks, model kits, and accessories across scales from 1:18 to 1:87. Beyond vehicles, the sale also includes Royal Bobbles bobbleheads and remote control construction equipment from New Capable. Shipping rates vary but generally start at $9.99. Shop Now at Fairfield Collectibles
Historic Aviation's Sale & Clearance section brings together discounted items from brands like Hobby Master, King and Country, and Italeri. Save on models, figures, signs, flags, and more. Shipping rates vary. Shop Now at Historic Aviation
LEGO is offering discounts across sets, keychains, mugs, and apparel. Shoppers spending over $40 can also unlock a free Premier Ball gift, while LEGO Insiders spending over $180 get a free Restaurants of the World: Greece set. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at LEGO
This novelty bottle opener is $2 off the regular price at Amazon, bringing it down to $8. It's available in gray or black. You're only going to shoot the caps in the trash right? Right? Buy Now at Amazon
- Shaped like a realistic cap gun
- Made from durable ABS plastic
- Measures 5.2" long by 1.8" wide
- Compact and lightweight for portability
- Designed for beer bottles
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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