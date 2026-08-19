With promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", this Andis inCRED cordless trimmer kit drops to $16.82. It's the best deal we've seen for this kit. The kit includes 19 pieces along with titanium-coated stainless steel blades that resist corrosion and stay sharper longer. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cordless design powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Titanium-coated stainless steel blades resist corrosion and rust
- Includes 19 pieces total for styling
- Compact and quiet operation
- Designed for use on all hair types
At Amazon, get this Just for Men Mustache & Beard Deep Dark Brown Dye 3-Pack for $6.24 with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $13. Each box includes enough for a full application with a brush and gloves included, and the formula is enriched with keratin, biotin, aloe, and coconut oil. Buy Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this Degree Men Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant 2-Pack for $3. It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Buy a BIC Soleil 5 Glide razor at Target and get your money back, up to $8.29, after submitting your receipt through this rebate offer. The refund is issued via Venmo rather than as an instant discount, so shoppers pay full price upfront and get reimbursed later. Only one rebate is allowed per person, and the offer is capped at 5,000 redemptions. Shop Now at Bic Soleil Glide
Comes with four attachments for trimming, shaving, and grooming, making it a versatile option if you want one tool that handles multiple jobs without buying separate devices. At $8, that's $22 off the $30 list price via coupon code "8SPQ7VS5". Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-in-1 multi-zone full body grooming
- Hypoallergenic ceramic blades
- IPX6 waterproof for wet or dry use
- 90-minute cordless runtime per charge
- Smart LED battery level display
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
At eBay, use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get these Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Straight Jeans for $17. It's the best deal we've seen for these Levi's men's jeans. They come in a regular fit with a straight leg and a stretch cotton blend fabric, along with the classic zip fly design. The jeans are new without tags and machine washable for easy care. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
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