At Macy's, get this Anchor Hocking Oven Basics 9.5" Deep Pie Plate for $4.86. It's the best price we could find by $15. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Hawkins Classic 2-liter pressure cooker is $23.49, down from $39.49. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It's made from mirror-polished virgin aluminum with a base thickness of up to 4.06 mm and works on electric stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds 2 liters, ideal for 2 to 3 people
- Made from pure virgin aluminum with a mirror-polished exterior
- Base thickness ranges from 3.25 to 4.06 mm
- Includes an inner and outer lid closure with a pressure valve
- Measures 7.3"D x 13.2"W x 5.7"H and weighs 3.2 lb.
- Compatible with electric stovetops
At Amazon, get this 7" Nonstick Honeycomb Stainless Steel Frying Pan for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pan. It's built with a tri-ply stainless steel and aluminum core body and a ceramic honeycomb nonstick coating that's free of PFOA, PFAS, PTFE, lead, and cadmium. The pan is oven-safe up to 500°F and works on gas, electric, and induction stovetops. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Tramontina Professional 12" Fry Pan for its best-ever price. It's also a $19 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" heavy-gauge aluminum
- Reinforced non-stick coating
- Stainless steel handle with a removable silicone grip sleeve
- Oven safe up to 400°F
- Dishwasher safe
Amazon offers the Viking 10.5" Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Pan for $59.99, its best price in years. You'd pay $200 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Oven safe up to 600°F
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Home Sale covers a wide range of categories, from cookware and dinnerware to furniture, mattresses, and luggage. Shoppers can find sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, Lenox, and Samsonite alongside small appliances from Dyson and Shark. Plus, promo code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select items (they are marked). We've pictured the Lacoste Home Solid Cotton Percale Sheet Set for $37 ($83 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Pickup is available on most orders, too. Oversize shipping fees may apply to larger items like furniture. This sale ends August 12. Shop Now at Macy's
- Bedding including comforters, sheets, and blankets
- Cookware sets from brands like KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Rachael Ray
- Furniture including sofas and mattresses
- Luggage and backpacks from Samsonite, Travelers Club, and Delsey Paris
- Dinnerware and flatware sets from Lenox, Noritake, and Spode
- Small appliances such as vacuums, blenders, and irons
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
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