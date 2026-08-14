Here you'll find deals on a large selection of cheap, clearance items spread across home, kitchen, tools, and more. Deals start from $1. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 27 min ago
Verified 17 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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