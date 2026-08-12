At Woot, these Amazon Essentials Men's Slim Commuter Pants are $11.99. It's a great price for a pair of men's pants in general. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/15/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers these Men's Hiking Cargo Pants in several colors for $9.99. That's a savings of $15. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Two pairs of relaxed, breathable pants for $17 works out to about $9 each via promo code "CTN17". Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Made from a blend of cotton and linen fibers
- Features a breathable and lightweight fabric construction
- Includes an adjustable drawstring waistband
- Contains two pairs of pants per package
- Designed with side pockets for utility
A pair of lightweight linen pants suited to warm-weather wear, travel, or lounging at home. Apply coupon code "CXM7 " for a savings of $83. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from 100% linen fabric
- Loose-fit baggy design
- Adjustable elastic waistband with drawstring
- Two side seam pockets
- Moisture-wicking and breathable
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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