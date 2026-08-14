This Aluratek digital calendar and photo frame is $169.95, down from $269.95, and also beats Amazon's current price of $229.99. The 15.6" IPS touchscreen syncs with Google, Apple, Yahoo, Outlook, and Cozi calendars, and a built-in light sensor automatically adjusts brightness or powers the screen on and off. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 15.6" IPS LCD touchscreen display
- 1080p resolution
- 32 GB built-in storage
- Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
- Syncs with Google, Apple, Yahoo, Outlook, and Cozi calendars
- Includes removable stand for portrait or landscape orientation
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Designed for households that want a shared, always-visible schedule hub, this 10.1" display syncs family calendars and can replace the whiteboard or paper planner on your wall. Apply coupon code "PPAH3GT5" for an extra savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Customizable dashboard for daily schedules and reminders
- Centralized family command center for activities and events
- Seamless sync with Google, iCloud, and shared calendars
- Interactive chore charts and routine planners for kids
- Dual-purpose digital calendar and family photo frame
- Model: NEST10
A 15.6" digital calendar that handles shared family schedules, chore charts, reminders, and photo display in one wall-mounted screen, with no subscription fees and 32GB of built-in storage. At $110 for Prime members, it's $139 off the $250 list price with coupon code "LSSOY3KK". Buy Now at Amazon
- 15.6" touchscreen display with 1920 × 1200 resolution
- Syncs with Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, and iCloud Calendar
- Wi-Fi connectivity with companion mobile app
- Task, chore, meal planning, and shopping list management
- Built-in reminders, alarms, timers, and countdowns
- Digital photo frame mode for displaying photos
- No monthly subscription required
Designed for those who lose track of appointments, this display shows the date, time, day of the week, and upcoming events in large, easy-to-read text without requiring any tech know-how to operate. At $70, that's $50 off the $120 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Centralized family schedule sync
- Gamified chore chart and reward system
- 10.1-inch HD IPS touchscreen display
- Digital photo frame functionality with 32GB memory
- Integrated meal planning and to-do lists
This 15.6" digital wall calendar syncs and displays your schedule, reminders, and events in a format you can mount and read at a glance. It's suited for households or home offices where a shared calendar on the wall is more practical than checking a phone. At $179, that's $51 off the $230 list price. Apply coupon code "DABOYPRV" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- Subscription-free smart calendar and customizable dashboard
- Shared family calendar with color-coded schedules and reminders
- Interactive tasks and rewards system for kids
- Seamless synchronization with Google, iCloud, and Outlook calendars
- 1080p HD touchscreen doubles as a digital photo frame
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
This Sunpak 4200XL tripod is $15 off the regular price at B&H Photo Video, bringing it down to $9.95. It folds down to just 11" for storage while extending to 42" in use, and it comes with a smartphone adapter along with the 3-way panhead. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Extends to a maximum height of 42" and folds down to 11"
- 8-section aluminum legs weigh 13.8 oz.
- Supports a load capacity of up to 1.2 lb.
- Includes a mini 3-way panhead
- Comes with a smartphone adapter for phones up to 3.5" wide
- Non-scratching rubber feet
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This Sirui Duken Switch X stabilizer is $17, down from its regular price of $59 at B&H Photo Video. It combines a phone stabilizer, selfie stick, and tripod in one, extending to 18.5" while folding down to just 6.1" for portability. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Fits smartphones 2.6 to 3.5" wide
- Folds down to 6.1" in length, extends to 18.5" as a selfie stick
- Built-in 1000mAh battery lasts about 8 hours and recharges in 1.5 hours
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity for remote shutter control
- Doubles as a mini tripod and supports pan, roll, and tracking modes
- Supports phones up to 8.5 oz.
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