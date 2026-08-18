Guitar Center has the Alesis Blaze Max 7-piece electronic drum set for $299. It's the lowest price we found by $50. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 18 at 2:15 PM ET. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- 7-piece kit with 12 preset kits and 110 built-in sounds
- All-mesh drum pads for quiet, realistic rebound
- Full-size kick and hi-hat pedals
- Bluetooth audio and MIDI connectivity plus USB-MIDI and aux inputs
- Includes drumsticks, throne, headphones, pedals, rack, cables, and power supply
- Folds up for compact storage
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Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Guitar Center's Drum & Percussion Deals cover electronic and acoustic drum sets, cymbals, sticks, hardware, and hand percussion at discounts up to 30% off. (The banner says 25%, but we found deeper discounts within.) We've pictured the Yamaha Rydeen 5-Piece Shell Pack for $479.99 ($20 off). The sale also includes used, open-box, and clearance gear across brands like Zildjian, Pearl, and DW. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 19. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Electronic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Acoustic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Cymbals discounted up to 15% off
- Sticks & hardware discounted up to 30% off
- Hand percussion discounted up to 20% off
- Used, open-box, and clearance options included
Guitar Center's Bundle Accessory Deals offer 15% off when you buy three qualifying items, covering guitar strings, drum sticks, and other accessories from brands like Ernie Ball, D'Addario, and Elixir. Individual items like Ernie Ball electric guitar strings start around $9, making it easy to stock up on strings or sticks across multiple instruments at once. Shipping is free. Offer ends September 2. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Deals span guitar strings, drum sticks, and other music accessories
- Discount applies when buying 3 qualifying items
- Brands include Ernie Ball, D'Addario, Elixir, and Vic Firth
- Over 3,500 accessory products included in the promotion
This Fender Player II Stratocaster in Black is $679.99, down from $849.99 at Guitar Center. It's the best price we found by $20. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Alder body with a gloss polyester finish
- Maple neck with a maple fingerboard and satin urethane back finish
- 22 medium-jumbo frets with a 9.5" fingerboard radius
- Three Player Series Alnico V single-coil pickups with 5-way switching
- 2-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent-steel saddles
- 25.5" scale length and synthetic bone nut
This Orange County Drum & Percussion maple ash snare drum is $189.99 at Guitar Center, down from $239.99. It features a 7-ply maple and ash shell with die-cast hoops and comes equipped with Remo Ambassador drum heads. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- 7-ply maple and ash shell construction
- 13" diameter with 7" depth
- Die-cast hoops for focused sound
- Fully adjustable throw-off and butt plate
- Coated Remo Ambassador snare-side head and clear Ambassador batter head
- Chrome-plated 80/20 offset lugs
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