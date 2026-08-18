Use promo code "EPF5546" to get this Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 1TB of storage for $100. The subscription includes full desktop and mobile versions of Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop, along with 1,000 monthly generative AI credits for tools like Generative Fill and Generative Remove. Buy Now at Newegg
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
TradePub for a limited time offers the Winxvideo AI V3.0 Lifetime License for PC for free. That's $70 off list. Opening a free Tradepub account allows you to take advantage of free software, books, white papers, and additional career-focused resources. Deal ends August 31. Shop Now at TradePub
- AI-powered video and image editing toolkit
- Supports video enhancement, conversion, and compression
- Lifetime license included
- Designed for creators, professionals, and content teams
Grab a OneAir Elite Lifetime Subscription for $99.99 today to save money on hotel and flight bookings whenever prices drop, even after you've booked your reservations. That's a savings of 87% off the list price. This offer is only available to new users. Buy Now at StackSocial
StackSocial offers the AcePDF Converter & Editor Lifetime License for $23.97. That's 76% off at a savings of $76. Deal ends July 26. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Converts PDF files to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG, & JPG
- Creates PDF files from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & image files
- Includes OCR technology to extract text from scanned documents
- Allows merging, splitting, rotating, & deleting PDF pages
- Supports adding watermarks, shapes, & annotations to documents
- Works on up to 2 devices with lifetime access
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
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