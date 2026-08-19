At Amazon, get this Addtam 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for $9.99. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this power strip. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 outlets with wide spacing to fit bulky adapters
- 6-foot braided power cord
- Slim 0.35" flat plug fits behind furniture
- 1050 joules of surge protection
- Overload, short-circuit, and over-current protection
- ETL certified with a wall-mountable design
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Published 43 min ago
Verified 36 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This HOPOW power strip is $9.99 at Amazon. That's $4 off, which ties the all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-foot flat extension cord for under rugs or along walls
- 0.33" ultra-thin flat plug w/ 45° angle design
- 5 AC outlets plus 3 USB ports, including 2 USB-C
- 1700-joule surge protection rating
- 2 mounting holes for wall installation
- Shared USB output up to 3.4A/17W
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At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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