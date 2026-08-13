Woot offers the Acer USB 3.0 Capture Card for $19.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 17th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Supports 4K video input with 1080P at 60Hz output
- Built-in 3.5mm mic/headset port for live commentary
- Plug-and-play design with no drivers or external power required
- Compatible with Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox, DSLR, PC, macOS, and Android
- Works with streaming platforms including Twitch, YouTube, and OBS
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Expires 8/18/2026
Published 8 min ago
Best Buy's PC accessories sale covers mice, keyboards, webcams, and battery backups from brands like Logitech and APC. The Logitech M325s wireless mouse is $12.99, down from $22.99, while an APC 1500VA battery backup is $189.99, down from $219.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
A single cable that handles USB-C, Lightning, and Micro-USB connections in one 5-foot cord is useful if you're regularly charging devices across different ecosystems. Apply coupon code "XKCZDEAL" for a savings of $10. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-in-1 multi-device universal charging
- 65W fast charging and high-speed data transfer
- Real-time wattage display via smart chip
- Supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
At Amazon Haul, get this USB to USB-C & Micro USB Adapter 8-Pack for $2.90. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 adapters total
- Converts USB-A to USB-C and Micro USB to USB-C
- Compatible with laptops, cars, smartphones, headphones, microphones, and PCs
- Male-to-female connector design
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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