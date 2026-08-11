This Acer HDMI switch is $19.99 at Woot, down from its $69.99 list price and $4 under Amazon. It lets you connect five HDMI devices, like game consoles, streaming sticks, and Blu-ray players, to one display, with support for 4K at 60Hz and HDR. A remote control and physical buttons are included for switching between sources. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Combines 5 HDMI inputs into 1 output for connecting multiple devices to a single display
- Supports 4K at 60Hz resolution with HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.3
- Compatible with HDR, 3D, and Dolby/DTS audio formats
- Includes a remote control and physical buttons w/ LED port indicators
- Gold-plated HDMI ports and metal-style housing w/ heat vents
- Works with PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Apple TV, laptops, and projectors
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Published 3 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
At $25.99, this UGREEN HDMI switch matches its all-time low price at Amazon. It's $10 off. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Connects 5 HDMI devices to a single TV input
- Supports 4K at 60Hz resolution
- Compatible with HDR, VRR, 3D, and CEC
- Includes remote control and manual switch buttons
- USB powered with 18Gbps data transmission
- Works with PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Roku, and more
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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