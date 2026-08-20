AARP's Labor Day Sale drops the cost of a 5-year membership to $11 per year, paid as a single $55 charge, well below the standard $20 annual rate. Membership unlocks discounts across restaurants, hotels, car rentals, and tech services, along with tools like the AARP Fraud Watch Network and Social Security calculators. The sale runs through September 9.

Anyone 18 or older can join AARP. Buy Now at AARP Services Inc