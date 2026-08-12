Spend 12 days exploring Bhutan on a cultural immersion journey curated in collaboration with bestselling author and travel writer Eric Weiner. The itinerary includes stays in Bangkok, Thimphu, Punakha, and Paro, with visits to Buddha Dordenma, Dochula Pass, Punakha Dzong, and Taktsang Monastery (Tiger's Nest). An included flight connects Bangkok and Paro, and the trip includes 9 breakfasts, 4 lunches, 6 dinners, and 2 receptions. Travel departs October 1, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 23, 2026.

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