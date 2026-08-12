Spend 9 days discovering Florence and Tuscany through food, wine, art, and culture on a journey curated by food and travel writer Carla Capalbo. Stay at Sina Villa Medici in Florence and explore destinations including Siena, San Gimignano, Chianti, and Bagno a Ripoli. Travel departs March 5, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 23, 2026.

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