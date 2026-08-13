Use the promo code on the landing page to get this price. Spend 9 days exploring Egypt with international airfare, deluxe hotel stays, a 4-night full-board Nile River cruise, guided sightseeing, and domestic flights included. Visit Cairo, Luxor, Edfu, Kom Ombo, and Aswan, with stops at the Great Pyramids and Sphinx, Karnak and Luxor temples, the Valley of the Kings, Temple of Edfu, and Philae Temple. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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