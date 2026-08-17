Use promo code "GAMER20" to get this 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controller for $27.99 at Woot — that's $15 less than you'd pay at Amazon. It works across Analogue 3D, Switch, Switch 2, Windows, and Android, with both Bluetooth and wired USB connections. Shipping is free for Prime members. Coupon ends August 17. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Compatible with Analogue 3D, Switch, Switch 2, Windows, and Android
- Switch 2 compatibility requires latest firmware update
- Connects via Bluetooth or wired USB
- Supports D-input and S-input modes
- Vibration support on Analogue 3D and Switch 1/2 for Nintendo 64 Online
- Includes turbo function
Today only, Woot has deals on a large selection of video games, gaming accessories, and more. Even better, you can use promo code "GAMER20" to get an extra 20% off your order. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of gaming gear, including controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, plus wireless and wired gaming headsets. Prices range from budget headsets at $12.59 up to higher-end options like the NACON Daija Arcade Fight Stick at $199. Several items show steep markdowns from their original prices, such as a gaming headset now $26.39, down from $199.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC
- Wired and wireless gaming headsets with noise-canceling microphones
- Bluetooth headsets for work and computer use
- Charging stations and rechargeable battery packs for controllers
- Power strips with USB ports and surge protection
Best Buy's Back to School Gaming Deals cover monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games with savings of up to 84% off. The lineup includes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless headset for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile, Sony's 27" QHD gaming monitor with a built-in DualSense charging hook, the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset, and Nintendo Switch 2 titles like Star Fox. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. We've pictured the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel for $999.99 ($200 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Gaming monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games included
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless gaming headset compatible with Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile
- Sony PlayStation 27" QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset
- Nintendo Switch 2 games such as Star Fox available
Best Buy has discounts on Logitech racing wheels and gaming headsets, including Astro Gaming models. The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals is $199.99, down from $299.99, and the Logitech A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Base Station is $259.99, down from $299.99, among other offers. Shop Now at Best Buy
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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