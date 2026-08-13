Spend 8 days exploring Ireland aboard the private Emerald Pullman heritage train, with stays in Killarney, Clifden, and Belfast. The itinerary includes Waterford, Blarney Castle and Cobh, the Ring of Kerry, Galway, Connemara, Kylemore Abbey, and the Giant's Causeway, plus transfers, tours, admissions, and daily Irish breakfast. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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