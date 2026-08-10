At Walmart, get this 6-Piece U-Shaped Modular Sectional Sofa for $550. It's a great deal for a sectional sofa of this size, with it being rare to find one for less than $1,000. It includes two ottomans and features a U-shaped modular design that can be reconfigured into an oversized sleeper or separate seating pieces. The chenille upholstery and memory foam fill add to the comfort-focused build. Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Handy for camping trips, dorm rooms, or hosting overnight guests without a dedicated guest bed, this inflatable couch comes with an air pump included and is currently $9 off the $33 list price at Walmart. Buy Now at Walmart
- Durable puncture-resistant flock and PVC construction
- Lightweight design for easy portability and travel
- Rapid valve for quick inflation and deflation
- Ergonomic design provides natural body support
- Non-leak air retention maintains long-lasting shape
At Amazon, get the Serta Triton 78" Sofa for $270. It's the best deal we've seen for this sofa. It's built with a solid hardwood frame, pocket coils, and high-density foam cushions, and can support up to 600 lb. Buy Now at Amazon
This Dayna 4-piece sectional is $500 off at Costco, dropping it to $999.99 from $1,499.99. The cushions use pocket-coil inner cores wrapped in high-resiliency foam, and the feathers are sourced to the Responsible Down Standard. Delivery, setup, and packaging removal are included in the price. Buy Now at Costco
- Modular design allows for flexible room layouts
- High-resiliency foam cushions with pocket-coil inner cores
- Includes two accent pillows
- Reversible back cushions
- FSC and Responsible Down Standard (RDS) sourced feathers
- Greenguard Gold certified
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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