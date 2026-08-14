At Amazon, get this 53.5" Kitchen Island Cart for $98. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this cart. It includes a stainless steel top, three storage drawers, two adjustable shelves, and a built-in spice rack and towel holder, all mounted on swivel casters for easy moving. Buy Now at Amazon
- 0.8mm thick stainless steel top
- 2 adjustable shelves in each cabinet door
- 3 storage drawers
- towel bar & spice rack
- measures 53.5" x 18" x 36"
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
This Homestyles kitchen island cart has dropped by another $56 since we listed it in May. It's also Amazon's best-ever price. You'd pay $325 for the same one today at Home Depot. Shipping is free, too. It includes a stainless steel top, three drawers, two shelves, and swivel casters for moving it around the kitchen.
Be aware that shipping may be delayed on this for one to two months. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stainless steel top with wood frame construction
- Includes 3 drawers and 2 shelves for storage
- Four swivel casters, including 2 locking casters, for mobility
- Overall dimensions of 18"D x 53.5"W x 36"H
- Supports up to 250 lb.
- Can double as a bar cart or mobile coffee station
This oil sprayer is $2.51, down from $5.03. It works as both a spray bottle and pour bottle, holding 470ml of oil for everyday cooking use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an oil sprayer and pour bottle in one design
- Holds 470ml of oil or cooking liquid
- Suited for everyday kitchen cooking use
Get this mini tumbler for free by applying promo code "FREEMINITUMBLER". Shipping adds around $6, or is free with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now at Whataburger
- Stands about 3" tall
- Holds 3 oz.
- Made with food-grade 304 stainless steel
- Signature orange and white striped design
- Includes a matching mini straw
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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