Spend 5 nights traveling from Edinburgh to Glasgow on this guided Scottish Highlands vacation, with hotel stays in Edinburgh, Inverness, Oban, and Glasgow. Visit Edinburgh Castle, St. Andrews, a whisky distillery, Culloden Moor, Loch Ness, Glenfinnan, and the Trossachs, with a November departure available. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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