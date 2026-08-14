At Amazon, get this 47" U-Shape Cucumber Trellis Metal Plant Support for $18. It's the best price Amazon has charged for it. The kit includes clips, ties, and netting, and the metal frame has a rustproof coating rated to hold up to 35 lb. of climbing plants. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 47" x 47" x 22" in a U-shape design
- Includes 20 garden clips, 100 leaf ties, 1 twist tie, and trellis netting
- Made of heavy-duty metal with a rustproof PE coating
- Tool-free assembly using cross-joints and T-fittings
- Detachable design folds for compact off-season storage
- Holds up to 35 lb. of climbing plants
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Published 13 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This new Woot Bits, Bolts & Backyard Sale includes a wide mix of tools and yard gear, from a Litheli electric lawn mower at $99.99 (at 47% off) to an Amerisun 24" gas snow blower at $339.99 (at 51% off). The sale also includes plenty of smaller-ticket items like garden gloves, wire fencing, and replacement mower parts for brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman. Shipping is free for Prime members on all orders, too. This sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power tools including cordless drills, impact drivers, and rotary tools
- Outdoor equipment like leaf blowers, pressure washers, and lawn mowers
- Garden supplies such as raised beds, trellises, fencing, and fertilizer
- Replacement parts for mowers and tractors from brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman
Home Depot's Garden Center Special Values cover a wide range of outdoor products, from bagged mulch at $3.33 down from $3.67 to a metal pulsating sprinkler and hose combo at $88, down from $100. Insect control items like the Off! Insect Repellent Outdoor Fogger start at under $9, while larger investments like a polycarbonate walk-in greenhouse run into the hundreds. The sale spans everyday garden supplies like soil and mulch as well as bigger equipment such as wheelbarrows and irrigation systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Bagged mulch options starting at $3.33 per 2 cu. ft. bag
- Insect repellents and traps including an outdoor fogger and indoor flying insect traps
- Potting mix, garden soil, and decorative rock and pebble options
- Outdoor structures such as polycarbonate walk-in greenhouses
- Wheelbarrows, loppers, and other yard tools included in the discounts
Get deals on clearance patio, lawn, and garden deals in this section at Amazon. Shop for garden power tools, lawn care, decor, and more. Stock on select items may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the 8x10-Foot Clear Tarp for $35. It's the best deal we've seen for this tarp. It's made from 14-mil thick vinyl with reinforced edges and rubber corner sleeves for added durability, and comes with grommets and a rope for easy fastening. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This 16-oz. bottle of Dawn Platinum Plus dish spray drops to $2 with a clippable coupon on Amazon, down from $3.94. It's a concentrated formula designed to cut grease without needing water to activate the suds. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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