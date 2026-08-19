At Amazon, get this 36" x 80" Insulated Magnetic Door Curtain for $14. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this door curtain. It uses a magnetic closure and thick cotton fill to block drafts and light, and installs with hook-and-loop fasteners without any drilling. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits door openings up to 36" x 80"
- Made with Oxford fabric and thick cotton filling
- Magnetic closure creates a tight seal while allowing easy pass-through
- Installs with hook-and-loop fasteners, no tools or drilling needed
- Bottom gravity sticks and reinforced stitching help block drafts
- Weighs 4 lb.
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon Haul, get this Cartoon Face Sticker Decal 4-Pack for $1.32. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Self-Adhesive 59" x 84" Blackout Curtain Panel for $9.40. That's a buck less than the price we saw a few days ago and the best deal Amazon has offered for this curtain panel. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Through August 12, use promo code "SUMMERSAVINGS20" at Home Depot to take an extra 20% off your purchase of select furniture, decor, and kitchenware. Some exclusions apply. That's one of the larger extra percent off coupons we've seen from Home Depot. Discount cannot be combined with other promo codes. No minimum purchase is required and there is a $500 maximum discount. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Furniture categories include living room, bedroom, and kitchen & dining pieces
- Mattresses available in memory foam and hybrid gel constructions
- Recliners with massage and heating features from brands like YOFE and TITAN
- Rattan cane bedroom sets from Home Decorators Collection
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
- Rugs also included in the sale
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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