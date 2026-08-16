This mini heat gun is $6.29, down from $9. It's currently at its lowest recorded price on Amazon, well below its 90-day average of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual temperature settings of 250°C and 350°C
- Weighs 11.5 oz. for portable use
- Includes a reflector nozzle and metal stand
- Built-in over-temperature protection shuts off power automatically
- Stainless steel, heat-resistant nozzle with protective cover
- 1.5m double-insulated cable
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Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
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