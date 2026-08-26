32 Degrees offers its Women's Lightweight Active Packable Jacket for $20 via coupon code "NEWSFIVE". That's $80 off. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $23.74 with stacking coupon code "NEWS24". Deal ends September 2. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shell made of 100% nylon with 100% polyester lining
- Semi-fitted cut with a 26" body length in size S
- Zippered side pockets, no inside pockets
- 100% recycled Cloudfill insulation, 550-560 fill power
- Elastic cuffs and water-resistant finish
- Packs away into a separate pouch, sold separately
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Code "NEWSFIVE"
Code "NEWS24"
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Expires 9/2/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
adidas has hundreds of soccer jerseys marked down, with discounts reaching 50% off on styles like the Scotland 26 Home Jersey at $50, down from $100. Plus, select jerseys qualify for an extra 15% off via the promo code "DN15". The sale spans authentic club and national team kits, from Argentina and Italy to Inter Miami and Real Madrid, plus kids' and women's sizing. adiClub members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at adidas
- Includes authentic club, country, and player jerseys
- Options for men, women, and kids
- Long sleeve and goalkeeper styles included
- Moisture-wicking, ventilated performance fabrics
- Some jerseys available with personalization
REI takes up to 53% off past-season Patagonia gear and apparel. Shop nearly 500 discounted items for men, women, and kids, including jackets, fleece, shirts, shorts, swimwear, packs, and snowsports gear. Notable lines in the sale include Nano Puff, Better Sweater, Torrentshell, Synchilla, R1, and Baggies. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, while REI members get free shipping with no minimum. Free store pickup is also available at many locations. Shop Now at REI
- Men's and women's jackets, fleece, vests, and pullovers included
- Categories span clothing, packs and bags, footwear, and travel gear
- Insulated jackets like the Nano Puff and Down Sweater included
- Fleece styles such as the Better Sweater line included
- Some items marked as REI Outlet
Scheels has marked down a wide range of Nike gear, from running shoes to football cleats to apparel. Standouts include the Women's Nike Zoom HyperAce 2 Volleyball Shoes at $50, down from $150, and the Men's Nike Diamond Turf 93 TD Molded Football Cleats at $89.99, down from $230. Popular sneakers like the Air Max 270 and Air Max 90 are also discounted across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Free shipping applies at $75. Shop Now at Scheels
- Running shoes such as the Nike Pegasus 41 and Vomero 18
- Sneakers including the Air Max 270, Air Max 90, and Dunk Low
- Football and soccer cleats for men and kids
- Men's, women's, and kids' apparel including joggers and shorts
- Training socks and other accessories included in the sale
32 Degrees has marked down dozens of men's and women's styles for its Summer Clearance Sale, with prices starting at $3.99. The sale spans everyday basics like tees and polos as well as activewear, swimwear, sleepwear, and footwear, giving shoppers a wide range of categories to pick from at clearance prices. Plus, get free shipping with a purchase of $23.74 via coupon code "NEWS24". Sale ends August 31 at 9 am ET, while supplies last. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Men's and women's clothing including tees, polos, shorts, and swimwear
- Activewear pieces such as leggings, sports bras, and active shorts
- Sleepwear and loungewear options for men
- Footwear including flip-flops, sandals, and slip-on shoes
- Prices start under $10 across most categories
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
32 Degrees offers its Men's Lightweight Packable Hooded Jacket for $20 via coupon code "NEWSFIVE". That's $80 off. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $23.74 with stacking coupon code "NEWS24". Deal ends September 2. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Nylon shell with polyester lining
- Recycled poly-fill insulation made from recycled water bottles
- 27" body length (size M)
- Water-resistant construction
- Side zip pockets and hooded design
- Packs into an included pouch for storage
This 32 Degrees short is $14.99. That's $29 below the listed comparison value. Use promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). Buy Now at 32 Degrees
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