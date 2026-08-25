32 Degrees has marked down dozens of men's and women's styles for its Summer Clearance Sale, with prices starting at $3.99. The sale spans everyday basics like tees and polos as well as activewear, swimwear, sleepwear, and footwear, giving shoppers a wide range of categories to pick from at clearance prices. Plus, get free shipping with a purchase of $23.75 via coupon code "NEWS24". Sale ends August 31 at 9 am ET, while supplies last. Buy Now at 32 Degrees