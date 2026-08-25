32 Degrees has marked down dozens of men's and women's styles for its Summer Clearance Sale, with prices starting at $3.99. The sale spans everyday basics like tees and polos as well as activewear, swimwear, sleepwear, and footwear, giving shoppers a wide range of categories to pick from at clearance prices. Plus, get free shipping with a purchase of $23.75 via coupon code "NEWS24". Sale ends August 31 at 9 am ET, while supplies last. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Men's and women's clothing including tees, polos, shorts, and swimwear
- Activewear pieces such as leggings, sports bras, and active shorts
- Sleepwear and loungewear options for men
- Footwear including flip-flops, sandals, and slip-on shoes
- Prices start under $10 across most categories
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot is discounting a wide range of On and Hoka running shoes, with prices starting at $54.99 for Hoka recovery slides. Performance models like the Hoka Cielo X1 3.0 and On Cloudboom Echo are also included, with some styles marked up to 44% off their reference price. The sale spans men's, women's, and kids' sizes across dozens of styles from both brands. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
This 32 Degrees short is $14.99. That's $29 below the listed comparison value. Use promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). Buy Now at 32 Degrees
32 Degrees offers its 32 Degrees Men's 3-Pack Cool Trunk Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $11.99. Coupon code "NEWSFLASH" cuts it to $8.99. That's $29 under the $38 comparable value. The moisture-wicking, 4-way stretch fabric is designed to be quick-drying and anti-pilling. Shipping adds $6, or you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 3 trunks per pack
- 93% polyester, 7% spandex blend
- Fitted, moisture-wicking construction
- 4-way stretch fabric
- Elastic waistband w/ functional fly
- Multiple color combinations and sizes available
This 4-pack of 32 Degrees crew neck tees runs $18, down from the $70 comparison value listed on the site. That's less than $5 per T-shirt. Use promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). Buy Now at 32 Degrees
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