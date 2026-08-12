At 32Degrees, the Men's Luxe Flex Sweatpant is $15, down from its $45 comparison value. Apply coupon code "NEWS24" for free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more. Deal ends August 17 at 8 am ET. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Made of 100% polyester with 4-way stretch
- Regular fit with a 28.25" inseam (size M)
- Adjustable drawstring and elastic waistband
- Open hand pockets and a back zipper pocket
- Side panel trim detail
- Imported
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Expires 8/17/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Two pairs of relaxed, breathable pants for $17 works out to about $9 each via promo code "CTN17". Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Made from a blend of cotton and linen fibers
- Features a breathable and lightweight fabric construction
- Includes an adjustable drawstring waistband
- Contains two pairs of pants per package
- Designed with side pockets for utility
A pair of lightweight linen pants suited to warm-weather wear, travel, or lounging at home. Apply coupon code "CXM7 " for a savings of $83. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from 100% linen fabric
- Loose-fit baggy design
- Adjustable elastic waistband with drawstring
- Two side seam pockets
- Moisture-wicking and breathable
At Woot, these Amazon Essentials Classic Commuter Pants are $11.99, down from $34.90. It's a great deal for a pair of men's pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Discounts of up to 90% off now apply in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale. This beats our mention from earlier this week, when we saw up to 75% off. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). There are some super-low prices on shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and dresses in here after the hefty price drops. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
32 Degrees has marked down its men's summer styles by up to 90% off, with prices starting at just $4.99. The sale includes T-shirts, polos, swim shorts, sleepwear, shoes, and even sweatpant-style jeans, most of which are at the best prices we've ever seen. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes t-shirts, polos, shorts, and swimwear
- Sleepwear and sweatpant-style jeans included
- Multi-packs available on select t-shirts and socks
- Comp. values on items range from $20 to $70
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
At 32 Degrees, these Men's Cool Shorts are down to just $7, after dropping a massive 78% from their original price of $32. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). You'll stand to get the best savings if you buy four pairs of these shorts, stocking up in different colors, or if you buy multiple items in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale as then you'll get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 90% polyester, 10% spandex fabric
- 10" inseam (size M)
- Relaxed fit with 4-way stretch
- Drawstring elastic waistband
- 2 side pockets and faux fly
- Moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric
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