32 Degrees has marked down dozens of men's and women's basics, with prices starting at 99 cents for items like socks, cool active boxer briefs, T-shirts, and more. The sale spans everyday essentials including t-shirts, hoodies, leggings, sports bras, sneakers, and swimwear, with multi-packs available on styles like boxer briefs and no-show socks. Plus, get free shipping with a purchase of $23.75 via coupon code "NEWS24". Deal ends August 24 at 8 am EST. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes men's and women's basics such as t-shirts, hoodies, and sleepwear
- Activewear options include leggings, sports bras, and shorts
- Multi-packs available on items like boxer briefs and no-show socks
- Swimwear included, such as bikini tops and swim shorts
- 87 items included in the sale
Shop deals on clothing, party supplies, toys, and more in this FIFA clearance sale. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid shipping charges. We've pictured the U.S. Soccer Men's Performance Shirt for $4.99 ($20 off). Shop Now at Walgreens
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Discounts of up to 90% off now apply in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale. This beats our mention from earlier this week, when we saw up to 75% off. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). There are some super-low prices on shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and dresses in here after the hefty price drops. Shop Now at 32 Degrees
32 Degrees has marked down its men's summer styles by up to 90% off, with prices starting at just $4.99. The sale includes T-shirts, polos, swim shorts, sleepwear, shoes, and even sweatpant-style jeans, most of which are at the best prices we've ever seen. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes t-shirts, polos, shorts, and swimwear
- Sleepwear and sweatpant-style jeans included
- Multi-packs available on select t-shirts and socks
- Comp. values on items range from $20 to $70
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
At 32 Degrees, these Men's Cool Shorts are down to just $7, after dropping a massive 78% from their original price of $32. Plus, you can use the promo code "NEWS24" to get free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (otherwise, shipping adds $6). You'll stand to get the best savings if you buy four pairs of these shorts, stocking up in different colors, or if you buy multiple items in the 32 Degrees Summer Clearance Sale as then you'll get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 90% polyester, 10% spandex fabric
- 10" inseam (size M)
- Relaxed fit with 4-way stretch
- Drawstring elastic waistband
- 2 side pockets and faux fly
- Moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric
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