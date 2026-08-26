This factory-sealed 2026 Topps MLS Chrome Value Box is available to reserve for $30 ahead of its release on September 10. It includes all 200 base cards plus a shot at inserts and autographs from players like Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Antoine Griezmann, and Robert Lewandowski. It's expected to ship on or before September 18, but if you pad your order over $39 it'll ship free. And you know you always need more card sleeves. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Factory-sealed value box
- Contains all 200 base cards featuring current MLS stars, rising talent, and past legends
- Includes insert sets such as Rhythm of the Game, Patriotic Passion, Helix, Wonderkids, and Pearlers
- Features Chrome finish parallels, Chrome Autographs, and Chrome Dual Autographs
- Includes Summer Clash Autographs and National Pairings Dual Autographs
- Chance to pull rare on-card MLS Renaissance Autographs and MLS Debut Patch Autographs
Update: The price has changed to $1.87 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Golden Dragon PVC Playing Cards for $1.83. It's the best deal we could find by $8. The matte finish and durable PVC construction offer a sturdier alternative to standard paper playing cards. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This lot of 100 vintage baseball cards in sealed wax packs is $13.99, down from $15.95. Plus, it ships free. The cards span brands like Topps, Upper Deck, Donruss, Fleer, and Score. Buy Now at Walmart
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", to get this Pokemon TCG Series 2 First Partner Illustration Collection for $29. It's the best price we could find by $11. The set includes a bonus sticker sheet featuring first partner Pokémon from the Johto, Unova, and Galar regions. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Woot's Pokemon and Magic The Gathering sale covers trading card packs, plush toys, and collectible figures. A 20" Squishmallows Chansey plush is $34, down from $55, while Magic: The Gathering card packs start at $35. Prime members get free shipping. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics carries thousands of autographed helmets and masks spanning the NFL, college football, MLB, and NHL, from mini helmets signed by stars like Josh Allen and Jerry Rice to full-size authentic helmets and goalie masks. Prices range widely, with clearance items marked down from their original prices and rarer pieces, like a limited-edition Will Howard helmet, priced well into the thousands. Most items ship free. Shop Now at Fanatics
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