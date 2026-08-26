This factory sealed hobby box of 2025/26 Topps Motif Basketball is priced at $1,419.99 at Fanatics. It includes new themed autograph styles, on-card Dual and Triple Autographs, and Motif Rookie Relic Autographs, along with a chance at the first-ever #1/1 NBA Game-Used Logoman Autograph cards from this year's rookie class. Five autographs are available in every box and give you a shot to make your money back. Plus, you'll get free shipping with "39SHIP". Buy Now at Fanatics
- Factory sealed hobby box
- Includes new themed autograph styles such as Abstract Signature, Still Life, Aquarelle, Charcoal, Spray Paint, and Pick and Pop
- Features on-card Dual and Triple Autographs
- Includes Motif Rookie Relic Autographs
- First-ever #1/1 NBA Game-Used Logoman Autograph cards for this year's rookie class
- Cards feature veterans like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokić alongside rookies like Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama
Update: The price has changed to $1.87 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Golden Dragon PVC Playing Cards for $1.83. It's the best deal we could find by $8. The matte finish and durable PVC construction offer a sturdier alternative to standard paper playing cards. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This lot of 100 vintage baseball cards in sealed wax packs is $13.99, down from $15.95. Plus, it ships free. The cards span brands like Topps, Upper Deck, Donruss, Fleer, and Score. Buy Now at Walmart
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", to get this Pokemon TCG Series 2 First Partner Illustration Collection for $29. It's the best price we could find by $11. The set includes a bonus sticker sheet featuring first partner Pokémon from the Johto, Unova, and Galar regions. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Woot's Pokemon and Magic The Gathering sale covers trading card packs, plush toys, and collectible figures. A 20" Squishmallows Chansey plush is $34, down from $55, while Magic: The Gathering card packs start at $35. Prime members get free shipping. This deal ends August 29 at 1:00 AM ET. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Fanatics has marked down hundreds of soccer national team items, with clearance jerseys, tees, and hats spanning teams like Germany, Italy, Nigeria, and Jamaica. Prices start under $7 for accessories and reach up to $130 for jerseys such as the Bob Marley Jamaica National Team adidas 2026 Home Replica Jersey, now $64.99. Orders over $39 ship free using code "39SHIP". Shop Now at Fanatics
- Replica jerseys from national teams including Germany, Italy, Nigeria, and Jamaica
- T-shirts, hoodies, and hats featuring World Cup 2026 graphics
- Items available for men, women, and kids
- Brands include adidas, Nike, Jordan Brand, and New Era
- Free shipping on orders over $39 with code 39SHIP
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
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