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Published 43 min ago
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Designed with a weight-sensitive perch that closes off the seed ports when a squirrel climbs on, this feeder solves the most common complaint bird watchers have about standard feeders. Apply coupon code "TCCMRJRH" for a total savings of $21. The 15" option is also available for $19 after the same promo code. Buy Now at Amazon
This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Large Dog Chore Coat is $32.99 at Amazon today. That's its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me. (ie. 3am zoomies, napping, and using a litter box) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Pet owners can request a free sample of Greenies Dental Treats by filling out a short form with contact and shipping details. The treats are designed to clean teeth, reduce tartar, and freshen breath in dogs. Signing up also subscribes shoppers to hear from the Greenies brand so beware of that. Shop Now at Sampltech
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