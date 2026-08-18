At Little Caesars, promo code "PIZZAPIZZA" gets you two large one-topping pizzas for $4.99 each when ordering online or through the app. The deal excludes specialty crusts like Pretzel, Thin, Stuffed, and Stuffed Crazy Crust, and is limited to one order per person per day. Buy Now at Little Caesars
Outback Steakhouse's Aussie 3-Course Meal starts at $14.99 and includes a soup or salad, an entree such as the Bloomin' Burger or Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake. Diners can upgrade to premium soups, salads, or entrées like a Center-Cut Sirloin or Half Rack of Ribs for an added cost. The deal is available for dine-in only, and prices may vary by location. Buy Now at Outback Steakhouse
Chipotle IQ lets shoppers play a free trivia game for a chance to win prizes like free burritos for a year, BOGO offers, free sides, and rewards points. There's no cost to enter, making it a no-risk way to snag potential Chipotle freebies. Shop Now at Chipotle
- Trivia game based on Chipotle knowledge
- Chance to win free burritos for a year
- Prizes include BOGO offers and free sides
- Rewards points available as prizes
- No purchase required to play
As advertised on their Facebook, while supplies last, you can get a free DoorDash pizza bag with promo code "GETDOUGH". Simply click on this link. Only one redemption per customer's allowed. Shop Now at DoorDash
KFC Rewards members can avail of a "buy one get one free" offer on their big boxes. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Deal ends August 28. Shop Now at KFC
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