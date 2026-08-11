A modular U-shaped sectional at this size works well for larger living rooms where you want seating that wraps around a coffee table without committing to a fixed configuration. At $640, it's $160 off the $800 list price via coupon code "DJ8XE4NE". Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Interchangeable cushions for custom firm or soft support
- Modular design for flexible layout configurations
- Deep seating with high-resilience foam for comfort
- Chenille upholstery with modern minimalist aesthetic
- Reinforced frame with simple modular assembly
Handy for camping trips, dorm rooms, or hosting overnight guests without a dedicated guest bed, this inflatable couch comes with an air pump included and is currently $9 off the $33 list price at Walmart. Buy Now at Walmart
- Durable puncture-resistant flock and PVC construction
- Lightweight design for easy portability and travel
- Rapid valve for quick inflation and deflation
- Ergonomic design provides natural body support
- Non-leak air retention maintains long-lasting shape
At Amazon, get the Serta Triton 78" Sofa for $270. It's the best deal we've seen for this sofa. It's built with a solid hardwood frame, pocket coils, and high-density foam cushions, and can support up to 600 lb. Buy Now at Amazon
This Dayna 4-piece sectional is $500 off at Costco, dropping it to $999.99 from $1,499.99. The cushions use pocket-coil inner cores wrapped in high-resiliency foam, and the feathers are sourced to the Responsible Down Standard. Delivery, setup, and packaging removal are included in the price. Buy Now at Costco
- Modular design allows for flexible room layouts
- High-resiliency foam cushions with pocket-coil inner cores
- Includes two accent pillows
- Reversible back cushions
- FSC and Responsible Down Standard (RDS) sourced feathers
- Greenguard Gold certified
At Amazon, get this 21.5'' x 70'' Heavy-Duty Couch Cushion Support Board for $30. It's the best-ever price we've seen for this couch support board. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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