Explore five Japanese destinations on a 14-night vacation covering Tokyo, Hakone, Takayama, Kyoto, and Osaka. The package includes roundtrip flights from New York City, 4- and 5-star hotel stays, daily breakfast, airport transfers, internal flights, a 7-day Japan Rail Pass, Shinkansen journeys, sightseeing, entrance fees, and English-speaking guides. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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