At Amazon, get this 12" x 12" Interlocking Drainage Floor Tiles 50-Pack for $43. It's the lowest price Amazon has charged for this multipack. Each 12" x 12" tile snaps together without tools and can be cut to fit custom spaces, making them useful for bathrooms, pool decks, or pet areas. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
At Amazon Haul, get this 70-Piece Circuit Breaker Label Set for $1.31. It's the best price we could find by $7. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's takes at least 50% off a selection of concrete repair products, such as the pictured Basecrete Gray Flat Solid Cement Mildew Resistant Mold Resistant Interior/Exterior Waterproofer 5-Gallon Kit for $59 ($100 off). Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more by signing up to MyLowe's Rewards. (It's free to join.)Shop Now at Lowe's
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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