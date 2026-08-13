Experience Japan during cherry blossom season on a cultural immersion journey curated by acclaimed author and essayist Pico Iyer. Travel through Kyoto, Nara, Hiroshima, Kurashiki, Naoshima, and Kanazawa, with visits to centuries-old temples, contemporary art museums, historic districts, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Travel departs March 29, 2027. Book this travel deal by August 23, 2026.

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