Walmart offers the Whynter 62-Quart Dual Zone Portable Fridge/Freezer for $309.99. That's a $190 low, but many merchants charge over $800. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Two separately controlled temperature zones
- Temperature range from -8°F to 50°F
- Runs on a standard 110V outlet or a 12V power source
- Includes 2 removable wire baskets and 2 interior LED lights
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This Frigidaire mini fridge is $38, down from $65 the going price for a new one. It includes a two-year Allstate warranty and can run off either a standard wall outlet or a 12V car adapter, making it usable both at home and on the road. Buy Now at eBay
- Holds up to 10 liters or 15 cans
- Thermoelectric cooling system for chilling or warming items
- Plugs into a 110V home outlet or 12V car adapter
- Brushed stainless steel finish
- Single door, countertop design
- Measures 16" tall by 11" wide
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from $489.99 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Its 6.5 cu. ft. capacity and flush back design make it suited for tighter spaces like apartments, offices, or garages while still offering five wire shelves for organizing frozen goods. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Space-saving flush back design with recessed handle
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door for left or right opening
- Vinyl-coated metal exterior finish
- External temperature dial with manual defrost
This Hamilton Beach 17.7-Cu. ft. Refrigerator costs just $679 at Walmart. Even with the $50 shipping fee, it's a great deal for a French Door model, and $470 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's today. It includes frost-free technology, an LED display, and an open door alarm to help keep food from spoiling. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17.7 cu. ft. total capacity, with 12.4 cu. ft. in the fridge and 5.3 cu. ft. in the freezer
- French door design with a glide-out bottom freezer drawer
- 2 glass shelves and 6 balconies in both the fridge and freezer sections
- Frost-free technology with an LED display
- Super freezing and cooling functions plus a holiday energy-saving mode
- Open door alarm to help prevent food spoilage
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|37%
|--
|$310
|Buy Now
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