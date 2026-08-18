Clip the coupon on the product page to drop this Vevor 3" Gravel Grid to $58.64 for a $16 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Covers 237.3 sq. ft. per unit at 24.9 ft. long by 9.5 ft. wide
- Supports up to 1,885 lbs. per square foot when filled
- Individual grid cells measure approximately 9.8" x 9.8"
- Cuttable and connectable for custom driveway, patio, or slope layouts
-
Expires 9/1/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
In the home improvement section at Amazon Haul, you can get deals on a selection of home improvement goods, with hundreds of items under $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storage and organization items like shower caddies, hat racks, and paper towel holders
- Woodworking tools including corner clamps, F-type clamps, and screwdriver sets
- Home fix-it supplies such as drywall anchors, door draft stoppers, and door hinges
- Small kitchen and cleaning items like oil sprayers, sponges, and grout scrubbers
At Amazon, get this Korky Quietfill Platinum Universal Toilet Fill Valve & Flapper Kit for $10.49. It's the best price we could find by $7. The flapper adjusts from 1.28 to 5 gallons per flush, and the kit includes a refill tube and metal clip for installation. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a fill valve and a 2" toilet flapper
- Fixes running, noisy, slow-refill, and weak-flush toilets
- Fits 99% of toilets
- Flapper adjusts from 1.28 to 5 gallons per flush
The VEVOR Automotive Sale covers garage and repair equipment including hydraulic jacks, engine stands, towing gear, and mechanics tools with discounts up to 32% off. Prices across the sale range from under $20 to around $60, covering both small accessories like hubcaps and heavier-duty gear like floor jacks and engine stands. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Includes hydraulic jacks, engine stands, and dent puller kits
- Towing gear including winch ropes, tow straps, and trailer hitch locks
- Wheel and tire accessories such as hubcaps and wheel chock tie-downs
- Mechanics tools including bearing press kits and gear puller sets
The VEVOR Daily Deals page features discounts of up to 60% off across categories like outdoor power equipment, ice makers, hose reels, and hand tools. Prices and savings vary by item, and each deal carries its own expiration date, so availability changes frequently. Shop Now at VEVOR
- Deals span outdoor power tools, ice makers, hose reels, and automotive tools
- Discounts range from about 4% to 55% off
- Multiple categories including tools, appliances, and plumbing
- Individual item availability shown as limited stock percentages
- New deals rotate with individual expiration dates through August
This Vevor road bike drops to $173.91 via promo code "VVTY10". That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Carbon steel frame with matching carbon steel front fork
- Shimano 21-speed (3x7) drivetrain with front and rear derailleurs
- Arrives 85% pre-assembled, measures 67" x 18" x 37" and weighs 31.5 lb.
This VEVOR hardware cloth is $41, down from $57.90. The 19-gauge steel wire has a hot-dipped galvanized coating and welded mesh points designed to resist rust and detachment outdoors. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Measures 36" x 50 ft with 1/2" x 1/2" mesh openings
- Made from 19-gauge low-carbon steel wire
- Hot-dipped galvanized coating for rust resistance
- Welded mesh structure with zinc-coated weld points
- Weighs about 20.3 lb.
- Can be cut with scissors or wire cutters for custom shapes
Amazon offers the Vevor 3-Ton Triple Bag Air Jack for $60.90. Shipping is free. That's a $10 low and its best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
Use promo code "VVTY10" to drop the price on the Vevor 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set to $80.82 for a $12 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31st. Buy Now at VEVOR
Amazon offers the Vevor Kitchen Island Cart for $98.56, its best-ever price. It's also a $38 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Use promo code "VVCCB15" to drop the price on the Vevor 5.3-Gallon Metal Fuel Jerry Can 2-Pack in Red or Green to $42.41. That's the best per-unit price we've seen, and you'd pay at least $27 for a single can elsewhere. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 1st. Buy Now at VEVOR
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|VEVOR
|21%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register