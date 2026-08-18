At Amazon, get this Vagkri 20" High Velocity Wall Mount Fan for $68. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It offers three speed settings up to 5300 CFM and a wall-mounted design that saves floor space compared to standing industrial fans. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-speed settings for airflow
- Quiet dual-ball bearing motor
- High velocity up to 5300 CFM
- Space-saving wall mount design
- 70° oscillation for wide coverage
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
Clips to a stroller, bag strap, or belt loop and doubles as a personal misting fan with a built-in 4,000mAh battery, which makes it useful for outdoor events, youth sports, or anywhere you need to stay cool without a power outlet nearby. Apply coupon code "5IO9IZFY" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 19 ft/s high-speed airflow
- 100-level precision wind adjustment
- Ultra-fine cooling mist spray
- Hands-free wearable neck lanyard design
- 13-hour extended battery runtime
At Amazon, get this 12" Wall Mounted Shutter Exhaust Vent Fan for $67. It's the best price we could find by $36. It offers 960 CFM of airflow and covers up to 1,200 square feet, with 3-speed settings and built-in thermostat control for regulating temperature between 32-130°F. Buy Now at Amazon
- 960 CFM airflow capacity
- Covers up to 1,200 sq. ft.
- 3-speed settings w/ built-in thermostat control
- Adjustable temperature range of 32-130°F
- Aluminum weather-resistant shutters
- Includes 6-ft. cord w/ standard 3-prong plug for easy installation
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|10%
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|$68
|Buy Now
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